Green Bay Packers' O-line leads way to Aaron Jones' big day

There's inherent beauty in an aware lineman altering course to save a play from destruction. Jones' first carry went for 13 yards, but probably would have gone for much less had McCray not kept his head on a swivel. McCray pulled to lead, but noticed linebacker Kyle Wilber shooting the gap in an attempt to blow up the play for a loss. Instead, McCray peeled back, picking up Wilber in the intended hole, and Jones read the development of the play, bouncing the carry outside and sprinting toward the sideline for a first down.