Around the NFL

Gordon: Browns boast 'best receiving corps' in league

Published: Jun 12, 2018 at 06:07 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

When you think of the greatest receiving groups in the league today, who do you immediately envision?

There's Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen in Minnesota (2,145 combined yards in 2017); Marvin Jones and Golden Tate in Motown (2,104); Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster in Pittsburgh (2,450); and Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor with the Super Bowl champion Eagles (2,381).

But what about the remodeled receiving corps on the winless Browns? Josh Gordon thinks his unit deserves more respect. Way more respect.

"[The Browns] have the best receiving corps in the league, in my opinion, already, just based off of talent alone," Gordon told reporters during mandatory minicamp Tuesday. "So you put in the playbook and some guys that are hungry enough to go do it and hopefully you can go out there and show and prove that. That's just my opinion, but we're not short on talent at the wide receiver position at all."

When pressed to respond to his teammate's confident assertion, new Browns wideout Jarvis Landry doubled down, telling The Athletic, "He ain't lying."

That's high praise from Gordon and Landry for a pass-catching crew that has yet to play a full 60 minutes together.

Landry, acquired from the Miami Dolphins via trade this offseason, joins a receiver room already populated by Gordon, who has been out of the league, off and on, for the last three seasons; Corey Coleman, who has played in just 19 games over his first two seasons; and a slew of unproven youths, including Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins and Jeff Janis. Second-year tight end David Njoku and newly minted tailback Duke Johnson are also prime pass-catchers in Cleveland. (In 2017, Johnson led all Browns in receiving with just 693 yards.)

The former 'Fins wideout's production through his first four years is historically prolific (a record 400 receptions), and Gordon, at his peak, is a top-five talent at the position. But the two have never suited up together, and this is their first season with Tyrod Taylor under center and Todd Haley calling the plays. It's hard to glean what affect their pairing will have on opposing secondaries.

But it's clear that, despite the overwhelming newness on Cleveland's roster, optimism is permeating. Landry noted last week that the Browns' QB situation is 'a lot better' than what he had in Miami. Baker Mayfield gushed that he's never seen anyone like Gordon on a football field. Hue Jackson cleansed himself.

Whether the Browns' summery optimism translates into wins in autumn remains to be seen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: 'He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'

After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a NFC West-clinching victory over the Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was 'definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had.'

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett suffers broken finger in loss to 49ers; uncertain if he will return this season

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game, and there is uncertainty as to whether he'll be able to play again this season.

news

Niners clinch NFC West title with win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first division title since the 2019 season on the strength of their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday,

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Nick Bosa and Co. paved the way for the 49ers' division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy active, will start vs. Seahawks

QB Brock Purdy is officially active for his San Francisco 49ers' pivotal Thursday night game against the host Seattle Seahawks.

news

Tom Brady optimistic amid Buccaneers' trying season: 'There's no lack of fight'

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady hasn't been happy with his team's fortunes this season, but does applaud his teammates' tenacity and believes their work ethic can push them through to an NFC South title.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes a flip was switched that has allowed him to go on a tear.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow downplays comparisons to Tom Brady: 'I play the game my own way'

People are already comparing Joe Burrow to the great Tom Brady a few years into the young quarterback's career, but Burrow downplayed the similarities ahead of the Bengals' Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE