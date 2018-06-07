Jarvis Landry: Browns QBs 'a lot better' than Miami's

Does Jarvis Landry prefer his current quarterback to his last one?

It sure sounds that way.

Cleveland's newly minted wideout went out of his way Thursday to praise Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor while taking a not-so-subtle dig at his former signal-caller, Miami's Ryan Tannehill.

"I think [Browns play-caller] Todd [Haley] is going to give me the opportunities I need to ... not show off my talents, but the things that I can do," Landry said when asked if there's a version of the wideout we haven't seen. "I believe that I'm a complete receiver all-around."

Landry wasn't finished, saying: "... The quarterback play is so important, which has got me that much more excited about Tyrod and (first-rounder Baker Mayfield) and the way that they're throwing the ball out here, it makes me that much more excited. It's a lot better than what I had in Miami. I'm excited about that."

Landry's went to gush over Taylor's willingness to gather with his receivers in the offseason -- a new experience for the wideout.

"As soon as I found out he was coming, I texted [Taylor]: 'Let's do it.' Found out when he was coming up here, we all came up here for the press conference, we did the press conference, then we did the thing in Miami where we got everybody together and then we're back here. And we've got something else planned when we leave here right before training camp and stuff like that. I love it," Landry said.

"Again, I didn't do that in Miami with the quarterbacks because they didn't want to do it. I would say that the chemistry and the type of guys that I'm around here makes me that much more excited because I know I'm going to be pushed at all levels at all times."

It's crystal clear Landry wasn't thrilled with Tannehill and Miami's cast of signal-callers.

It's entirely unclear why the veteran chose to publicly slam a former teammate -- but that's for another day.