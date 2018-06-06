Mayfield: 'I've never seen anybody like' Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon has seen his share of quarterbacks in Cleveland.

The newest of them all, Baker Mayfield, is still getting used to the sight of Gordon.

"I've never seen anybody like him, bar none," the rookie quarterback told reporters on Tuesday, per The Plain Dealer. "He's definitely gifted."

Mayfield has largely toiled behind veterans Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton during organized team activities, but the first-overall pick will see more and more of Cleveland's veteran pass catchers -- Gordon and Jarvis Landry -- during next week's mandatory minicamp.

"Pretty impressive," Mayfield said Tuesday. "Those guys are Pro Bowlers and great players for a reason. Unbelievable leaders and just the way they carry themselves. It's fun to be around. It's fun to watch and then also you get to throw it to them. It makes it fun."

It's no surprise Gordon would stand out. He's a massively built, 6-foot-3, 225-pound specimen with a track record of dominating cover men -- when he's on the field.

Last season, Gordon saw his first regular-season action since 2014, hauling in 18 grabs for 335 yards and a touchdown. His long-awaited return from a string of suspensions and rehab stints wasn't enough to help the winless Browns avoid 0-16, but a full offseason of work should help.

Cleveland, on paper, has a laundry list of playmakers, but it boils down to consistency at the quarterback position, a quality missing by the shores of Lake Erie for eons.

The hope is that Taylor and Mayfield -- in whatever form it takes -- will flip the switch on Gordon and an offense that's been asleep at the wheel for far too long.