Around the NFL

Goodell awaiting Tyreek Hill investigation to weigh in

Published: May 22, 2019 at 06:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The NFL remains in the information-gathering phase as the Overland Park district attorney's office reopened a child abuse investigation on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday at the Spring League Meeting that the league will not impose on the investigation, which involves the Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement.

"As you know, there's a court proceeding still going on involving CPS -- Child Protection Service -- and we will not interfere with that," Goodell said. "The priority is this young child, and so we will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants there."

The investigation on Hill was reopened after KCTV5 released audio of Hill and his fiancee discussing injuries suffered by their 3-year-old son.

The release of the audio came on the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach later announced that Hill would no longer be allowed to participate in team activities for "the foreseeable future" while the team gathered more information for evaluation.

Goodell reinforced the Chiefs' stance with how the league views Hill's situation before a decision is made on his playing status in 2019.

"We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we'll make a determination based on what information we have at that point in time," Goodell said. "And so, again, I won't speculate on where we'll go, but we'll certainly get all the information we possibly can as soon as possible."

Here are other highlights from Goodell's media session:

»Goodell emphasized he would not speculate on potential discipline for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged in February with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution: "I think getting all the facts," Goodell said. "Yes, of course we'll be gathering our own facts and try to understand what actually transpired as we would in any case."

»With the current collective bargaining agreement expiring in 2020, Goodell expressed confidence in a "very effective" CBA, pointing out it addressed numerous issues on the table before it was agreed upon in 2011. Goodell also said there have been two formal sessions involving the CEC and executive committee. "They've been very direct and open and we believe that's the best way to do it and to keep the negotiations at the table," Goodell said. "But I would say it was respectful and thoughtful and I think we'll all come to address the issues that we need to address. I do hope it's sooner rather than later. I think there's big value to all parties, most importantly our fans that we get this issue resolved and move forward. But there are important issues to be addressed and we're doing that."

» When it comes to potentially allowing players to use medicinal marijuana, Goodell stressed the league's commitment to mental health. The commissioner, though, prefers to place focus on medical experts and studies. "I think we've demonstrated before that we're going to deal in the best medical interests of our players," Goodell said. "I think the focus for us when we get that data we'll see how that plays into it and changes we want to make if any to the program. We'll obviously have to do that in the context of the collective bargaining agreement. But we all know states are changing laws from time to time and I don't think we base our policies on that. We base our policies on medical interests of our players."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Minicamp begins, Stephon Gilmore absent

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you the latest news in the NFL as 18 teams start minicamp this week.
news

DE Danielle Hunter, Vikings agree to restructured deal

Two-time Pro Bowl DE Danielle Hunter and the Vikings have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Jamison Crowder renegotiate deal to keep WR in 2021

New York and wideout Jamison Crowder have finalized a reworked contract to keep Crowder with the Jets through 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Trevor Lawrence's hamstring is 'doing great,' but it's 'a little frustrating' for No. 1 pick not being able to go full speed

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence updated reporters Monday that his hamstring is doing well, though it's bit frustrating not being able to go full throttle as Jaguars trainers hold him back as a precaution. 
news

DE Danielle Hunter expected to attend Vikings minicamp

NFL Network's James Jones reported Monday that Danielle Hunter will be in attendance when the Minnesota Vikings kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation. Players begin reporting Monday. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore a holdout, not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Gilmore is not present to open minicamp and will sit out the three-day session, per sources informed of the situation. 
news

Roundup: Eagles sign former 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Eagles have signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿, the team announced Monday morning. 
news

Cam Newton (hand) back at practices for Patriots mandatory minicamp

Coach Bill Belichick said quarterback Cam Newton (hand) is expected to be on the practice field when minicamp kicks off.
news

Chris Godwin on Buccaneers returning every Super Bowl starter: 'Familiarity guarantees nothing'

Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin is thrilled that the Buccaneers have all their starters back, but realizes there is still much work to be done ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Broncos DE Von Miller ignoring QB rumors in Denver: 'We've got Drew Lock'

Not only is Broncos DE Von Miller not concerning himself with rumors surrounding trading for a quarterback, but he also backed up the case for incumbent ﻿Drew Lock﻿ being the answer in Denver. 
news

Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham Jr. 'looked amazing' in rehab from knee surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told reporters over the weekend that his teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., is in fantastic shape and ready to go.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW