Patriots owner Robert Kraft officially charged with solicitation

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been officially charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution, according to the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office.

Kraft and 24 other men were charged as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking.

Authorities say 77-year-old Kraft visited a Jupiter, Florida massage parlor the morning of the AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City later that day.

According to documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office on Monday, it was his second visit to the parlor in less than 24 hours.

The documents say Kraft arrived at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20.

A spokesperson for Kraft said in a statement they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

A league spokesperson issued the following statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

"Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."

The Associated Press contributed to this report