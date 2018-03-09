Good/Bad Week: Rams' Les Snead is a man with a plan

NFL fans who look to game officials for fitness guidance: Ed Hochuli retired this week. As colleague Marc Sessler pointed out this week on the Around The NFL Podcast, Hochuli leaves a legacy as a reminder that your body goals should never be hindered by the nagging doubt that you're too old to achieve the body you want. Ed will turn 68 on Christmas Day. He could pass for 20 years younger. For four months every year, Hochuli served as a visual reminder to America that you, too, could host your own personal gun show if you want it bad enough. For the sake of America's health, someone needs to take the torch for Hochuli. Someone get Gene Steratore on the Rocky IV training plan. Either the Balboa or Drago path will be accepted.