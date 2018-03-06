NFL referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette retiring

Two of the NFL's most recognizable referees are retiring.

Referees Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette are retiring, Al Riveron, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, announced Tuesday.

Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf â Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018

Hochuli, 67, had worked as an NFL official since 1990, making his league debut as a back judge during a preseason game in Green Bay. He became a referee in 1992, and refereed Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 and Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Hochuli gained a cult following thanks to his penchant for physical fitness and sculpted physique. "I get notoriety because I explain things, and I get notoriety because I have a decent physique, which is funny because I'm a shrimp," Hochuli said in a 2007 interview with USA Today.

Triplette started his NFL officiating career in 1996 and was promoted to referee in 1999. He served as alternate referee during Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

With Hochuli and Triplette jogging off into the sunset, the NFL named two new referees to take their place. Former back judge Shawn Hochuli -- Ed's son -- was promoted to referee as was former side judge Alex Kemp.