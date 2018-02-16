Good/Bad Week: Cardinals fans rejoice at Fitz's return

Baker Mayfield: OK, this is cheating. Mayfield is one of the hottest prospects as we approach the NFL Scouting Combine, and there's a good chance he ends up as a first-round pick come late April. Life, on balance, is quite splendid for the young former Oklahoma quarterback. But how annoying must it be for the charismatic/boorish (your pick) Mayfield to be asked on a daily basis, "Why shouldn't people see you as Johnny Manziel 2.0?" Manziel, of course, has also wiggled his way back into the news cycle, which means he's getting it, too. "Why shouldn't people see Baker Mayfield as Johnny Manziel 2.0?" I'm sure that's fun. Consider it just another reminder of the long-term ramifications -- and over-the-top comparisons -- that come with grabbing your crotch on national television. Don't do it, kids.