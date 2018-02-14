Johnny Manziel to return to football in Spring League

Johnny Manziel will return to a football field in late March.

The ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback announced Wednesday he would be joining The Spring League in Austin, Texas, beginning March 28.

Back in Texas where it all started. I'll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/zMk5223HCc â Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

"Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it's gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege," Manziel said in a statement released by the developmental league. "The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition."

Manziel hasn't played a football game since being cut by the Browns following the 2015 season. The quarterback spoke with Good Morning America earlier this week, revealing his battle with bipolar disorder, depression and alcohol use. Manziel said he quit drinking and hoped to return to football.

The first step in that potential comeback will be with The Spring League. The developmental league was created in 2017 to help grow and showcase football talent for potential NFL and Canadian Football League teams. The league is currently comprised of four teams and will conduct joint practices and games from March 28-April 15 in Austin, Texas.

The 25-year-old Manziel will be part of the Spring League South squad, which has games scheduled for April 7 and April 14.

Manziel received an offer to play in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but sides did not agree on a contract. The former first-round pick instead decided to begin his "Comebackszn" in the developmental league.

"We're excited to have such a dynamic player in Johhny Manziel taking part in The Spring League," Brian Woods, CEO of The Spring League, said in a statement. "We believe our platform is the ideal forum for Mr. Manziel to enact his NFL comeback."