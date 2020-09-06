GM Roseman: Eagles 'not actively shopping' WR Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles expect Alshon Jeffery to return from injury sooner rather than later, which is why the wideout was activated from the PUP list and put on the 53-man roster before Saturday's deadline. But Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman went out of his way to clear any rumors that have sprung up in recent days.

"We are not actively shopping him, as reported," Roseman declared. "I think, for us, let's get the good player back as soon as possible. I'm not telling you that he's ready for Week 1, but we definitely anticipate him being ready before that PUP period."

Jeffery is still recovering from the Lisfranc surgery he had in December but would've had to wait until a Week 7 return if put on the PUP list to start the season.

"The decision to activate Alshon is because we feel like if you kept him on PUP that would mean, basically, he wouldn't be ready til' the seventh game," Rosman explained. "We think he's going be ready before that. He thinks he's going to be ready before that. We think he's a good player and so we want him to get back as quick as possible to help this football team. Obviously, with these new rules, there's some way you can get guys up off the practice squad for game day, which is new for us."

The Eagles have some flexibility thanks to the new roster rules in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and they will be relieved to have options considering they're already dealing with injuries to a receiving corps with little depth.

Rookie Jalen Reagor, who turned heads over the summer, is likely to miss the start of the season with a shoulder injury. DeSean Jackson's return to Philadelphia last year was marred by injury and the 33-year-old has a history of missing significant time. And Jeffery, who had his worst statistical season as an Eagle in 2019, still needs to prove he can produce like a No. 1 again upon his return.

The Eagles have seven wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster to start the season, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Greg Ward and rookie Quez Watkins rounding out the group.

The Eagles' receiving woes were a constant theme last season. But thanks to a weak division, quarterback Carson Wentz and the tight end duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia willed themselves to an NFC East title.

There is certainly room for Jeffery to make an impact, if healthy, but the Eagles will have to scramble a bit until he returns. As for trading the eighth-year veteran, it's unlikely anyone will part with much to take on the 30-year-old with his $9.91 million salary for 2020 and an uncertain return to health. Should Jeffery prove otherwise, it could turn out to be a win-win with new options for Roseman, who maintains a positive outlook on the Eagles' No. 1 wideout.