GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Detroit was favored by many to win the NFC North title for the first time, which it did. However, the Lions winning a playoff game for the first time since 1991 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since that same year provided a riveting ride for Lions fans and NFL rooters in general. They were a win away from reaching their first Super Bowl before squandering a 17-point halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference title game.