 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Published: Feb 06, 2024 at 09:38 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957.

General manager Brad Holmes made it clear on Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.

"I don't want anybody to think that this was a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened," Holmes during his season-ending news conference, via The Associated Press. "No, it's real. This is exactly what was supposed to happen.

"I understand that based on history from what's happened in the past, I understand you have a season like this, it's easy to feel like this was kind of a one shot, magical, lucky, cute story, which I'm tired of hearing. It was none of that."

Related Links

Detroit was favored by many to win the NFC North title for the first time, which it did. However, the Lions winning a playoff game for the first time since 1991 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since that same year provided a riveting ride for Lions fans and NFL rooters in general. They were a win away from reaching their first Super Bowl before squandering a 17-point halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference title game.

Brimming with plenty of young talent, the Lions aren't set up to be one-year wonders and Holmes made that clear.

"Look, that was a disappointment that we didn't make it," Holmes acknowledged. "And again, that wasn't a, 'Man, we got lucky.' No, that's what we expected and fell short, but still accomplished a lot."

And, memorable as 2023 was, Holmes expects that more accomplishments are ahead.

Related Content

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. 
news

Former Patriots, Texans RB Rex Burkhead announces retirement from NFL after 10 seasons

Former running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons via social media on Monday. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Houston Texans. 
news

Winning DROTY would cap outstanding rookie year for Texans' Will Anderson: 'It was marked big on my goal sheet'

Will Anderson's a finalist for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Texans' turnaround, and he's hoped to bring home the hardware since Houston selected him third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Niners kicker Jake Moody feels prepared for Super Bowl moment after learning from painful misses

Jake Moody made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season, but his misses have been crushing, costing the 49ers two wins. However, he now knows how to overcome early disappointment. In Super Bowl LVIII, that could be all the difference.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan pushes back against 'game manager' narrative following QB Brock Purdy

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't shy from speaking honestly about the game manager narrative that has followed QB Brock Purdy all the way toward Super Bowl LVIII.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says he's not worried 'at all' about practice field ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday dismissed concerns about the turf his team will practice on at UNLV this week ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's record Grammy win: I'll have to come home with 'some hardware too'

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce told reporters on Monday that he'll need to come back with a Lombardi Trophy after Taylor Swift won a record fourth Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses legalized gambling, officiating, player safety ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of league topics on Monday -- including the game's integrity in regard to legalized gambling, the current state of officiating, diversity initiatives and player health and safety -- during his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pec) unsure if he'll practice this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs star guard Joe Thuney's status for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday remains up in the air. Thuney told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport from Opening Night that he's still unsure whether he'll practice this week.