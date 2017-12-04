Giants' shakeup shows just how serious team felt situation was

The last time they fired a head coach during the season was 1976. The last time they hired a general manager from the outside was 1979, when they brought in George Young. They like consistency and steadiness, and that has served them well -- the Giants have won four Super Bowls since Young became the GM. The last person Young hired before he retired? Reese, as a scout, who oversaw the team that won New York's two most recent Super Bowls. It is the general manger who came between Young and Reese -- Ernie Accorsi, who swung the draft-day trade for Manning, who put so many of the pieces in place to form the powerful pass rush that overwhelmed Tom Brady -- who will serve as a consultant for the Giants to find their next general manager. He was a strong advocate for Reese to succeed him when he retired in 2007, and that decision served the Giants extremely well until today. Accorsi's presence, and his familiarity with the Giants' mindset, will be a comforting bit of continuity for those who yearn for the old-school Giants.