Giants co-owners: Ben McAdoo 'has our support'

Less than 24 hours after the New York Giants lost to the previously winless San Francisco 49ers, the team's owners said they'll wait until the end of the year before determining if they'll make changes.

"[Coach] Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season," Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement Monday. "Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

"Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward."

McAdoo's future with the team has been the subject of speculation for weeks after the Giants transformed from potential Super Bowl favorite in the preseason to NFC afterthought. Sunday's loss to the 49ers might have represented the low point for a team that has been ravished by injuries and hampered by relatively average quarterback play by Eli Manning.

McAdoo, understandably, has been standing at the center of for the Giants' problems, but multiple reports, including one from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport last month, affirmed Mara and Tisch aren't planning to make potential changes to the coaching staff or front office until after the season is over.

At 1-8, the season is more or less already over for a Giants team that would need nothing short of going unbeaten the rest of the season just to get within a sniff of potential postseason contention. That might be the only thing that could spare McAdoo from being a coaching casualty by the end of the year.