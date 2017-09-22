Giants' season could depend on whether they fix O-line issues

Essentially, Flowers produced a great lesson on tape of what not to do in pass protection. What's incredibly discouraging is about four minutes earlier, almost the exact same thing happened with another Flowers-Ansah matchup. In fact, the first time, Flowers had a semi-decent knee bend and was dominated by Ansah, who tossed him aside while wrapping up Manning. Flowers even gave the "darn it" hand slap to himself as Manning was being sacked. He knew he got beat. But for it to happen twice, on almost identical plays, is an issue greater than situation or matchup. Flowers has a leverage problem that might not be fixable.