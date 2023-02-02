Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run

As a division rival who lost to Philadelphia not once, not twice, but three times in the 2022 season (including the dominant 38-7 Eagles win over the Giants in the Divisional Round), Love is likely carrying some bitterness, especially considering the fact only one of those three games were competitive. New York achieved well beyond expectation in 2022 and has plenty to be proud of, but as most competitors will prove, it's never easy to stomach a loss -- especially to a familiar and despised adversary.