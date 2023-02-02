Giants' Julian Love says Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is 'in for a free ride' amid Super Bowl run

In the build-up to Super Bowl LVII, plenty of folks will be asked for their opinions on the two participating clubs. One individual is quite familiar with Philadelphia's team, and he's not too fond of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.
Giants safety Julian Love let his thoughts be known during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football, initially attempting to tap dance around the question regarding how Sirianni is succeeding as a coach before coming out with his honest assessment.
Love commended Sirianni for "not getting in the way of his team" and was quickly asked how he felt about Sirianni's posturing for the camera during Philadelphia's blowout win over Love's Giants in the playoffs. At that point, Love tossed aside his public relations-friendly approach.
"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love said. "He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."
"A free ride" doesn't just insinuate Love believes Philadelphia is winning because of its talent, not its coach -- it's a blunt admission he believes Sirianni doesn't deserve any credit for the Eagles' advancement to the Super Bowl.
As a division rival who lost to Philadelphia not once, not twice, but three times in the 2022 season (including the dominant 38-7 Eagles win over the Giants in the Divisional Round), Love is likely carrying some bitterness, especially considering the fact only one of those three games were competitive. New York achieved well beyond expectation in 2022 and has plenty to be proud of, but as most competitors will prove, it's never easy to stomach a loss -- especially to a familiar and despised adversary.
Sirianni directed the Eagles to the NFC's top seed, coaching Philadelphia to a 14-3 record with an explosive offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who earned himself a place among the five finalists for NFL MVP. It's difficult to win in this league, and 14-3 is no fluke -- even if Love thinks otherwise.
He'll spend next Sunday watching Sirianni's Eagles play in Super Bowl LVII.