Giants RB Saquon Barkley set to take part in team drills during joint practice with Patriots

It's another step forward for Saquon Barkley on his comeback road and it's a big step at that.

Barkley is set to partake in team drills during the New York Giants' upcoming joint practices with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Total Access.

Barkley missed 14 games last season due to a torn ACL.

He was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Aug. 9 for his first practice action since the injury, but New York has remained cautious.