Giants QB Colt McCoy to start vs. Browns with Daniel Jones out

The revenge storyline for Sunday night's Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants game has officially reached new heights.

﻿Colt McCoy﻿ will get the start at quarterback for the Giants with ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring, ankle) ruled out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

With Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett unavailable after contracting COVID-19 this week, Freddie Kitchens will be calling the plays to McCoy. Of course, both have their shared history with the Browns -- deeming Sunday night an all-out revenge game with plenty of playoff implications on the line.

McCoy has seen plenty of playing time in recent weeks since Jones first injured his hamstring in Week 12. McCoy relieved Jones in that game vs. the Bengals and helped the Giants maintain a lead toward a 19-17 victory. McCoy started for the Giants the following week, completing 13-of-22 passes for 105 yards (one touchdown, one interception) in a losing effort. McCoy also saw a few snaps in last week's blowout loss to the Cardinals after Jones was pulled.