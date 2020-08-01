Around the NFL

Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 11:19 AM

Giants, OL Nick Gates agree to 2-year, $6.8M extension

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

With three starts in 2019, offensive lineman Nick Gates has garnered a two-year extension with the New York Giants with a base value of $6.82 million and a max of $10.32 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday morning.

A former undrafted free agent, Gates spent 2018 on injured reserve, but played in all 16 games last season with the aforementioned trio of starts.

Though not projected as a starter, Gates has the versatility to play guard or tackle and the move comes after starter Nate Solder opted out earlier this week.

The 24-year-old Nebraska product has made quite a journey thus far and he's cashed in.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:

  • The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday that they have waived linebacker Daniel Bituli, running back James Gilbert, defensive end Greg Reaves and defensive tackle Sam Renner.

Related Content

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) is seen in action during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

WR Marqise Lee latest Patriots player to opt out

Signed in the offseason, receiver Marquise Lee is now the latest New England player to decide against playing in the 2020 season. 
Stephen Jones hasn't 'seen anything like' Cowboys WR corps 
news

Stephen Jones hasn't 'seen anything like' Cowboys WR corps 

Dallas simply could not pass on CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 draft and his addition to the receiver room with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup has the Cowboys COO thinking the wideouts will be "something else."
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE: 'We believe in David' Njoku
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE: 'We believe in David' Njoku

Despite reports that David Njoku wants out of Cleveland, Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski is just looking forward to getting to work with his young tight end. 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Has Philip Rivers found the best fit to go out a winner?

While it seems like an impossible proposition to imagine Philip Rivers in any helmet without a lighting bolt upon it, it might be that the likely future Hall of Famer has found the best fit with coach Frank Reich and the Colts. 
Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'
news

Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'

Iowa product Tristan Wirfs was drafted 13th overall by the Buccaneers and the rookie will take on the huge task of protecting Tom Brady. 
Gardner Minshew aims to solidify spot as Jaguars franchise QB
news

Gardner Minshew aims to solidify spot as Jaguars franchise QB

Gardner Minshew averaged 230-plus yards per game, threw for more than 20 touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions. It's something no rookie's ever done. But 2020 remains for Minshew to solidify himself as Jacksonville's franchise quarterback. 
Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning
news

Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning

Amidst the setbacks brought on by the pandemic-gripped offseason, Nick Foles addressed rumors circulating around him possibly opting out of the 2020 season, and shared his thoughts on reuniting with Matt Nagy ahead of his upcoming, high-profile QB battle with Mitch Trubisky.
New England Patriots' Jeremy Hill runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
news

Roundup: Raiders host veteran RB Jeremy Hill, plan to sign him

After a year-plus away from the field, Jeremy Hill could be nearing an NFL return. The Las Vegas Raiders plan to sign the veteran free-agent running back after hosting him on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source.
Belichick supports Patriots opt-outs, unsure if more will come
news

Belichick supports Patriots opt-outs, unsure if more will come

In wake of the recent opt-outs in New England, Bill Belichick revealed his full support of the six Patriots players who've decided not to play the 2020 season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks
news

Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks

Perhaps John Lynch's optimism about getting George Kittle's deal done wasn't so rosy after all.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Return to on-field activities a 'relief'
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Return to on-field activities a 'relief'

Joe Burrow officially signed his rookie contract Friday, and the Bengals' top pick told reporters it was a "relief" to return to football activities.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL