Giants, OL Nick Gates agree to 2-year, $6.8M extension

With three starts in 2019, offensive lineman Nick Gates has garnered a two-year extension with the New York Giants with a base value of $6.82 million and a max of $10.32 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday morning.

A former undrafted free agent, Gates spent 2018 on injured reserve, but played in all 16 games last season with the aforementioned trio of starts.

Though not projected as a starter, Gates has the versatility to play guard or tackle and the move comes after starter Nate Solder opted out earlier this week.

The 24-year-old Nebraska product has made quite a journey thus far and he's cashed in.

