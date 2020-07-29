Around the NFL

Roundup: Bengals expected to sign veteran QB Brandon Allen

Journeyman quarterback Brandon Allen may have found his next destination.

Allen, who made his first start last season with the Broncos, is expected to sign with the Bengals this weekend, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source familiar with the situation.

The 27-year-old is currently in Cincinnati for a physical and COVID-19 testing, Pelissero added.

The Bengals are also expected to re-sign punter/kicker Tristan Vizcaino, per Pelissero who added Vizcaino serves as both kicking competition and a back-up in case of a positive COVID-19 test.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Jaguars in 2016, Allen started three games -- the first appearances of his career -- for Denver in 2019 after being claimed off waivers in September. He completed 46.4 percent of his passes (39-of-84) for 515 yards and three TDs, threw two interceptions and went 0-3 in those contests.

Prior to that, Allen spent time as a third-stringer in Jacksonville before being claimed off waivers by the Rams in 2017. It was in L.A. where he became familiar with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's offense, as Taylor served as the Rams QB coach in 2018.

Allen will bring that experience to the Bengals where he will compete with Ryan Finley for the chance to presumably back up this year's No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Here are other news stories we're monitoring on Wednesday:

  • The Buffalo Bills announced wide receiver Cole Beasley (lower back) has been placed on the active/NFI list. The Bills also placed defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Duke Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Atlanta Falcons placed fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Cleveland Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown has been placed on the active/PUP list. He started six of his nine appearances in 2019, and hauled in two receptions for 27 yards.
  • The Detroit Lions placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receiver Kenny Gollady, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive back Jalen Elliott, defensive back Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs.
  • The Minnesota Vikings placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Four other Vikings players, including first-round pick Justin Jefferson, landed on the list Monday.
  • The Miami Dolphins have claimed ex-49ers defensive tackle Ray Smith off waivers, waived cornerback Ryan Lewis and activated defensive tackle Benito Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jones is the first NFL player to have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Washington Football Team placed tight end Logan Thomas on its reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The New York Jets placed linebacker Ahmad Gooden on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed running back Jalen Moore on the reserve/retired list.
  • The Chicago Bears placed tight end Eric Saubert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers put defensive back Justin Layne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

