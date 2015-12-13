Giants helped preserve Dolphins' perfect legacy

One notable rushing performance in series: In the Giants' aforementioned Super Bowl-winning 2007 season, they played the Dolphins in the NFL's International Series game at London's Wembley Stadium. Running back Brandon Jacobs carried the ball 23 times for 131 yards in the triumph. The Giants went 4-4 the rest of the way, finished 10-6 and made the playoffs as a wild-card team. Their run ended by halting the Patriots' run at the first perfect season since the 1972 Dolphins in an upset win in Super Bowl XLII.