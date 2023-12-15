Giants DC Wink Martindale: Pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux 'becoming that football savant' in Year 2

Thibodeaux has taken advantage of one-on-one matchups created by Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme, showing a better array of moves than he did during a solid rookie campaign.

"I study ball, and the more you study, the more you start to learn, the faster you start to learn, the faster you start to adjust and understand," Thibodeaux said. "So yeah, things have been moving a little bit faster as far as my processing and things like that. So yeah, it's been pretty good."

His speed off the edge is evident, and he's becoming better at turning pressures into sacks. For the season, he's generated 37 QB pressures. And when Thibodeaux gets there, he usually finishes. His 33.3% sack conversion rate is tops among all players, per Next Gen Stats.

During the Giants' three-game win streak, Thibodeaux has generated three sacks, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 18 total tackles.

"I've done great things to contribute to the team," Thibodeaux said. "So now just continue and grow in that impact and do things like that. I'm happy things are clicking even more, and I'm getting the numbers and the stats, and hopefully we start to continue to get the wins."