Giants coach McAdoo: 'No' positives from loss to Bills

The temptation to vastly overreact to the preseason is there, but the most interesting aspect of Saturday afternoon's loss was watching the way McAdoo dealt with the team and the press. This was by far his most difficult week on the job, after having to answer myriad questions about kicker Josh Brown's one-game suspension and his own previous statements on the issue. Saturday, when it came to Brown, he repeated the phrase I've said everything I have to say on the Josh Brown situation several times.