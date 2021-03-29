Giants co-owner John Mara: New York's roster 'is good enough to make playoffs'

John Mara's New York Giants spent and spent some more in free agency this month, and it wasn't just out of desperation.

Mara believes the Giants have the quarterback to lead them to the postseason and beyond. He thinks his second-year coach, Joe Judge, is the right man for the job, too. It was time to build a roster capable of helping the two achieve that goal.

"I think our roster is good enough to make the playoffs," Mara told the New York Post's Ian O'Connor.

The same could not be said about the Giants' roster just a few weeks ago, at least, not if they were in any of the other seven divisions in the NFL in 2020. The Giants found a taste of contention last season, though, thanks to the ineptitude of the NFC East and a midseason winning streak that had folks in New York holding out hope their team would make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Ultimately, New York fell short, losing three of its final four and exposing some of its warts -- a process that might end up being necessary to take a step forward in 2021.

New York made a number of splash signings, including adding a new toy for Daniel Jones in receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, luring corner Adoree' Jackson to the Big Apple, and adding a veteran with a decade of experience to the tight ends room in Kyle Rudolph﻿. But the same process that sank the Giants' hopes in 2020 also revealed a need for another option behind Jones in case of emergency, the kind of emergency that has sent Jones to the sideline in each of his first two seasons. To better prepare for that, the Giants signed veteran backup Mike Glennon﻿, a signing that isn't splashy but might help them be more competitive than they were when they had to break the glass to retrieve Colt McCoy for insertion in 2020.

Jones is entering something of a prove-it season with New York. Year Three tends to be a make-or-break year for first-round quarterbacks, and after general manager Dave Gettleman didn't shy from using his team's dollars in March, the excuses are going to be tougher to find if Jones doesn't perform well in 2021.

Mara believes Jones has the look of a future Super Bowl winner, adding "I can say that without any hesitation."