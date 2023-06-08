Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices.
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session. Despite an indoor facility, the Big Blue brass determined the air quality inside wasn't worth the risk. The Giants are scheduled to hold another OTA session Friday with mandatory minicamp next week.
Meanwhile, the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders have all moved Thursday practices inside to avoid poor air quality.
Massive wildfires across Canada have caused poor air quality throughout the U.S., particularly in the Northeast. CBS reported Thursday that the AQI (air quality index) in New York City hit a high of 484 -- scale from 0-500 -- on Wednesday, the worst air quality of any major city in the world.
The hope is conditions improve in the coming days, and practices will resume as scheduled.