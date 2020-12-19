Giants assistant coach Stephen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

New York Giants offensive assistant Stephen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

"The Giants have been informed that offensive assistant Stephen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately self-isolated, and we are currently working with the league's chief medical officer regarding close contacts. Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is following their normal practice and meeting schedule today."

The Giants returned to their facilities on Friday after it was found there were no high-risk close contacts associated with Garrett's positive test while Bradberry's designation was deemed unrelated to Garrett's positive case.