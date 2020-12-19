Around the NFL

Giants assistant coach Stephen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Dec 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

New York Giants offensive assistant Stephen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

"The Giants have been informed that offensive assistant Stephen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately self-isolated, and we are currently working with the league's chief medical officer regarding close contacts. Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is following their normal practice and meeting schedule today."

The news comes in the wake of Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett testing positive for COVID-19 and starting cornerback James Bradberry being placed on the reserve/COVID list on Thursday.

The Giants returned to their facilities on Friday after it was found there were no high-risk close contacts associated with Garrett's positive test while Bradberry's designation was deemed unrelated to Garrett's positive case.

The Giants are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns in the prime-time slot on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Colt McCoy to start vs. Browns with Daniel Jones out

﻿Colt McCoy﻿ will get the start at quarterback for the Giants with ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring, ankle) ruled out, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bengals QB Ryan Finley to start vs. Steelers on Monday night

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor revealed Saturday that Ryan Finley will get the start at quarterback with Brandon Allen ruled out with a knee injury. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ﻿Darius Slay﻿ (concussion) is officially out for Sunday's road game vs. the Cardinals, the team announced. 
news

Giants position coach Bret Bielema named head coach at University of Illinois

The New York Giants have a vacancy in their coaching staff for the rest of the 2020 season after outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coaching position at the University of Illinois. 
news

Falcons interview two candidates for vacant GM position, including former Texans EVP Rick Smith

The Falcons announced Friday evening that the team conducted interviews with Anthony Robinson, Atlanta's current director of college scouting, and former Texans executive vice president of football operations Rick Smith.
news

Injury report for Week 15 slate of NFL action

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Check out the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr out up to two weeks with significant groin injury

Derek Carr might miss more time. The Raiders QB suffered a significant groin injury Thursday night and is expected to be sidelined 10-14 days, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford limited in practice, questionable to play vs. Titans

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones officially listed as questionable vs. Browns 

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
news

Washington rules out QB Alex Smith vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins to start

Dwayne Haskins is back in the saddle for the Washington Football Team Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The club ruled out Alex Smith this week due to the calf injury sustained in Week 14.
news

Broncos cancel walk-thru after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos canceled Friday's walk-thru as a precaution after strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW