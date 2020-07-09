George Kittle sees 'hungry' 49ers itching to return to Super Bowl

Some NFL teams get so close to the mountaintop before falling short they're unable to climb back to the peak.

The proverbial "Super Bowl hangover" has stunted promising teams in the past due to an array of reasons -- from defections, to tougher schedules, to coming off a longer campaign. Only eight teams in NFL history have returned to the Super Bowl the year after losing. The 2018 Super Bowl-losing L.A. Rams missed the playoffs completely last year.

The San Francisco 49ers believe they have the youth and drive to find traction as they scale back toward the mountaintop.

Star tight end George Kittle told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he expects a hungry squad when training camp opens later this month.

"The one thing I've just noticed in the offseason, from guys whether just talking to them or through our Zoom calls that we had during the OTAs-part of the offseason, just how hungry the guys are," Kittle said while speaking for Gatorade's 'Beat the Heat' program. "I think everyone understands that hey, yeah, we were close, but obviously we weren't good enough to get the job done. What didn't we do well?