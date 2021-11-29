George Kittle on Mike Zimmer's holding complaints: 'I'd tell your guys to make better plays'

Following Sunday's 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer took issue with the lack of holding penalties called against his opponent, believing the officials weren't consistent.

Zimmer's complaint came after being asked about receiver Deebo Samuel﻿, who generated 66 yards rushing and two scores on six carries, providing game-changing plays.

"I think we misaligned on that one," Zimmer said. "The other ones were ... these guys hold all the time, so they're grabbing us around the waist, grabbing our backs. The officials, they don't want to call it every play, but until they start calling every play, they're not going to stop doing it."

The Niners were flagged five times for 57 yards in the game. Two of the five flags were holds -- both on San Francisco guard Laken Tomlinson﻿. The 49ers generated 208 total rushing yards on 39 carries with three TDs.

Star tight end George Kittle was asked about Zimmer's holding comments after the 49ers' third straight win.

"I think if you're running your feet and your hands inside just because a guy spins and flails his arms, it's not holding," Kittle said, via Tracy Sandler of Fan Girl Sports. "He's just flopping. You can watch plenty of pass plays. I felt I got a holding call out there on a pass route. I got hugged and tackled. I think there were like three of those out there that don't get called. It's football, you know? Refs throw flags, refs don't throw flags. It's just the game.

"If you're going to sit on the sideline and complain about holding the whole time, I'd tell your guys to make better plays."