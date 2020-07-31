Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks

"There remains a pretty significant disconnect philosophically between the 49ers and George Kittle's camp," Silver said. "The 49ers believe they want to reset the tight end market and give him a great tight end deal, and Kittle is kind of saying, 'I think I'm more than just a tight end.' It's been a really flat market at that position. Jimmy Graham was kind of the standard off his 2014 deal. Austin Hooper eclipsed that by a little bit this past March in free agency, but if you look at him as a tight end, yeah, George Kittle can reset the market, but George Kittle, who was just voted the seventh-best player in the league by his peers, and in my opinion has earned that distinction, is thinking, 'I don't want to be called a tight end for the purposes of these negotiations."