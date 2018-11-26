Around the NFL

Gase backs decision to not trust Tannehill in collapse

Published: Nov 26, 2018 at 01:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dolphins choked.

Holding a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, Miami watched Andrew Luck slice through its D for three straight scores to swipe the win.

It was a total team collapse. The defense couldn't stop Luck or the run game. The offense went 3-and-out twice taking a total of 2:30 off the clock, aiding the Colts' cause.

The flop left an angry, bitter locker room, knowing they had a big road win in their grasp and let it slip.

"We didn't finish," veteran Frank Gore said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. "S---. We've got to finish. That's the key. Especially when they got a f------ guy over there that can get hot, who I respect, plays the game how it's supposed to be played, the quarterback. Finishing, man."

The guy Gore speaks about, of course, is his former teammate, Luck, who predictably sliced the Dolphins defense in the fourth quarter.

The bigger issue for coach Adam Gase was the fourth-quarter play-calling, which he was forced to defend after the game.

Up a touchdown with just over eight minutes left Gase called two passes and a third-and-10 draw play that lost five yards. The Dolphins took a whole 43 seconds off the clock.

Then Miami got the ball back tied. From his own six-yard-line, Gase called a Gore run for no gain, a pass for no gain, and another Kenyan Drake run on third-and-10 that netted four yards. Punt. Colts FG. Game over.

Gase blamed poor field position on the two drives for the conservative play calling.

"Just backed up," Gase said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "We were struggling in that distance to begin with. We've got to make something happen on those first two downs. It's third-and-10 on the minus three or whatever it is, it's not going to be good."

To most observers it appeared that Gase didn't trust quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who returned from injury, to spark the Dolphins' fourth-quarter lead.

The quarterback, however, didn't rebutt with his coach's assessment.

"We were backed up and coach was trying to get us out of that backed up situation," Tannehill said. "Of course I understand. I'm a competitor. I want the ball in my hands. I want to make that play. But we're inside our own 10. Long yardage situation. They had been playing soft coverage, sinking everyone underneath. In those long-yardage situations, the percentages are low. We're thinking if we can get a block on one guy and make one guy miss there were a couple of situations where we were able to get close on those runs. But as a competitor, it's tough. You know, you want that ball in your hands."

A victory in Indy would have been huge for the Dolphins playoff odds. Alas, the loss knocks them back into a cluttered crew a game back, and they lose a tie-breaker to the Colts. After holding a 10-point lead in the final stanza, the collapse will sting Gase if the Dolphins are left out of the postseason once again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

The Jets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, but Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. The Buccaneers are giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW