Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill to start vs. Colts this week

Ryan Tannehill is back.

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that the quarterback would start Sunday's Week 12 tilt at the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill missed the past five games due to a capsule (shoulder) injury. The 30-year-old quarterback ramped up throwing during the team's bye week and did extensive work during Tuesday's practice.

Gase looked "good" in practice and is confident about Tannehill's shoulder holding up.

"He's done a good job of rehabbing," the coach said. "... He's been waiting for this week to come for a while."

As of late last month, Tannehill was still feeling pain while throwing, but Gase said Tuesday the quarterback didn't complain of discomfort during the bye.

Brock Osweiler took over while Tannehill was out as the Dolphins went 2-3 over the past five games. The coach said he told Osweiler to stay ready in case Tannehill's injury pops back up as an issue.

Tannehill's season opened as a mixed-bag, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 972 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions in five games before suffering the injury. After guiding Miami to a 3-0 start, however, the QB succumbed to breakdowns on his offensive line and reverted to being a check-down quarterback. In his final two tilts, Tannehill completed just 31 of 55 passes for 285 total yards with three interceptions and one touchdown.

At 5-5, the Dolphins remain in the thick of the muddled AFC playoff race. Managing a banged-up receiver corps, Miami needs a boost from Tannehill's return to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With a contract the Dolphins can get out of after the season, Tannehill must prove he can stay healthy, and be a spark for Miami's offense down the stretch or Gase could move on after the season.