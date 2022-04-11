Around the NFL

Gary Brown, former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach, dies at 52

Published: Apr 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach Gary Brown died Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the Dallas Cowboys announced. He was 52 years old.

Brown had been in hospice care and had "significant health issues" since 2019, according to the team.

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre."

Before his days as a coach, Brown had a successful eight-year career as a running back in the NFL in which he rushed for 1,000 yards in a season for two teams (the Houston Oilers in 1993 and New York Giants in 1998).

An eighth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 1991, Brown spent his first four years with the Oilers before joining the San Diego Chargers for a year and finished his career with the Giants.

Appearing in 99 career games from 1991 through 1998, Brown totaled 4,300 rushing yards, 631 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

Brown's career as a running backs coach in the NFL began in 2009 with the Cleveland Browns. Brown joined the Cowboys in 2013 as part of Jason Garrett's staff and stayed through the 2019 season. Brown oversaw three NFL rushing champions during his tenure with the Cowboys -- DeMarco Murray (2014) and Ezekiel Elliott (2016, 2018).

Brown coached running backs at the University of Wisconsin in the 2021 season.

