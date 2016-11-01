Game facts: Dolphins at Steelers

QB situation:Matt Moore is expected to start at QB for Miami. Moore had a 106.5 passer rating in three starts this season, while Ryan Tannehill had a 93.5 passer rating.
Powerful pass rush:Cameron Wake has 10 sacks over his last 10 games, and Ndamukong Suh finished with 5.0 sacks and 17 QB hits in 2016.
Miami's strength:Jay Ajayi has the most rush yards in the NFL since Week 6 and led the NFL in yards after contact this season (783).
X-factor:Kenny Stills has six TD receptions of 25+ air yards this season (most in NFL). The Steelers have allowed just 40 passes of 20+ yards this season (T-3rd fewest in NFL).