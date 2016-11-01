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Game facts: Dolphins at Steelers

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 07:20 AM

QB situation:Matt Moore is expected to start at QB for Miami. Moore had a 106.5 passer rating in three starts this season, while Ryan Tannehill had a 93.5 passer rating.

Powerful pass rush:Cameron Wake has 10 sacks over his last 10 games, and Ndamukong Suh finished with 5.0 sacks and 17 QB hits in 2016.

Miami's strength:Jay Ajayi has the most rush yards in the NFL since Week 6 and led the NFL in yards after contact this season (783).

Miami's weakness:The Dolphins allowed 4.8 yards per carry in the regular season (31st in NFL).

X-factor:Kenny Stills has six TD receptions of 25+ air yards this season (most in NFL). The Steelers have allowed just 40 passes of 20+ yards this season (T-3rd fewest in NFL).

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