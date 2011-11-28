Front-office turnover could be major storyline in offseason

» St. Louis has failed to capitalize on the gains of 2010, potential franchise quarterback Sam Bradford has suffered, and the team continues to fight for its share of the sports fan base there. A new owner is in place, one who did not hire the coaches or the management team, and the Rams have dropped two straight home games to weak divisional teams. Coach Steve Spagnuolo is most definitely on the hot seat, but general manager Billy Devaney is, as well. Some believe owner Stan Kroenke could sit tight for a year to assess the landscape there in St. Louis, as well as any advances that might occur in regards to a new stadium in Los Angeles, before making changes. But if the Rams are not competitive in their easier portion of the schedule down the stretch, changes would not surprise many.