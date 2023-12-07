Front Office & General Manager Accelerator to be held during December League Meeting in Dallas 

DALLAS -- Continuing the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of diverse candidates across all levels of the league, the NFL will host its Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program from Dec. 11-13 at the league meeting in Dallas, Texas.
This Accelerator is the fourth time the league has put on the event since it was launched in 2022 and follows the Coach Accelerator that was held May 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"The NFL is committed to improving diversity throughout the league, and a large part of that is providing leadership opportunities to diverse candidates," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The Accelerator Program provides our clubs and owners an opportunity to connect directly with some of the finest candidates in the league who they may not know. Our intent is that these efforts translate into more diversity in leadership roles across the league."
In a refresh to the selection process, clubs were asked to nominate individuals internal and external to their organizations, which were then vetted by an NFL selection committee.
Forty-two highly qualified candidates of diverse backgrounds, across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines were selected for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.
In addition to networking, candidates will participate in a range of personal and professional development programming, including practice interviews led by former general managers and leadership sessions from outside experts. For the first time, personal development workshops have been included to focus on candidates' overall wellness and mental preparedness when applying for roles.
To date, the program has successfully contributed to more diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, which has translated to recent front office hires.
"For the past several years, the NFL Front Office and General Manager program has played a key role in helping qualified diverse front office candidates develop relationships with owners and club leadership," said Chicago Bears President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren, member of the NFL Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. "The value of this initiative is both profound and powerful, and I look forward to encouraging participants to take full advantage of this unique educational networking and professional development opportunity."
2023 FRONT OFFICE & GENERAL MANAGER ACCELERATOR CANDIDATES
|Candidate
|Team
|Quentin Harris
|Arizona Cardinals
|Dwuane Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mark Azevedo
|Baltimore Ravens
|David Blackburn
|Baltimore Ravens
|Malik Boyd
|Buffalo Bills
|Terrance Gray
|Buffalo Bills
|Samir Suleiman
|Carolina Panthers
|Adrian Wilson
|Carolina Panthers
|Ian Cunningham
|Chicago Bears
|Francis Saint Paul
|Chicago Bears
|Steven Radicevic
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Glenn Cook
|Cleveland Browns
|Catherine Raiche
|Cleveland Browns
|Brett Maxie II
|Dallas Cowboys
|Rich Hurtado
|Denver Broncos
|Kelly Kleine
|Denver Broncos
|Ray Agnew
|Detroit Lions
|Richmond Williams
|Green Bay Packers
|Lee Gissendaner
|Green Bay Packers
|Chris Blanco
|Houston Texans
|Regis Eller
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tim Terry
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Dwyane Joseph
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Champ Kelly
|Las Vegas Raiders
|JoJo Wooden
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Ray Farmer
|Los Angeles Rams
|Reggie McKenzie
|Miami Dolphins
|Demitrius Washington
|Minnesota Vikings
|Steve Cargile
|New England Patriots
|Khai Harley
|New Orleans Saints
|Brandon Brown
|New York Giants
|Chad Alexander
|New York Jets
|Brian Shields
|New York Jets
|Ameena Soliman
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Charles Walls
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Sheldon White
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Tariq Ahmad
|San Francisco 49ers
|Josh Williams
|San Francisco 49ers
|DJ Hord
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jacqueline Davidson
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kevin Turks
|Tennessee Titans
|Eric Stokes
|Washington Commanders