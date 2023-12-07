Front Office & General Manager Accelerator to be held during December League Meeting in Dallas 

Published: Dec 07, 2023 at 10:35 AM

DALLAS -- Continuing the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of diverse candidates across all levels of the league, the NFL will host its Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program from Dec. 11-13 at the league meeting in Dallas, Texas.

This Accelerator is the fourth time the league has put on the event since it was launched in 2022 and follows the Coach Accelerator that was held May 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"The NFL is committed to improving diversity throughout the league, and a large part of that is providing leadership opportunities to diverse candidates," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The Accelerator Program provides our clubs and owners an opportunity to connect directly with some of the finest candidates in the league who they may not know. Our intent is that these efforts translate into more diversity in leadership roles across the league."

In a refresh to the selection process, clubs were asked to nominate individuals internal and external to their organizations, which were then vetted by an NFL selection committee.

Forty-two highly qualified candidates of diverse backgrounds, across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines were selected for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.

In addition to networking, candidates will participate in a range of personal and professional development programming, including practice interviews led by former general managers and leadership sessions from outside experts. For the first time, personal development workshops have been included to focus on candidates' overall wellness and mental preparedness when applying for roles.

To date, the program has successfully contributed to more diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, which has translated to recent front office hires.

"For the past several years, the NFL Front Office and General Manager program has played a key role in helping qualified diverse front office candidates develop relationships with owners and club leadership," said Chicago Bears President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren, member of the NFL Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. "The value of this initiative is both profound and powerful, and I look forward to encouraging participants to take full advantage of this unique educational networking and professional development opportunity."

2023 FRONT OFFICE & GENERAL MANAGER ACCELERATOR CANDIDATES

Table inside Article
Candidate Team
Quentin Harris Arizona Cardinals
Dwuane Jones Atlanta Falcons
Mark Azevedo Baltimore Ravens
David Blackburn Baltimore Ravens
Malik Boyd Buffalo Bills
Terrance Gray Buffalo Bills
Samir Suleiman Carolina Panthers
Adrian Wilson Carolina Panthers
Ian Cunningham Chicago Bears
Francis Saint Paul Chicago Bears
Steven Radicevic Cincinnati Bengals
Glenn Cook Cleveland Browns
Catherine Raiche Cleveland Browns
Brett Maxie II Dallas Cowboys
Rich Hurtado Denver Broncos
Kelly Kleine Denver Broncos
Ray Agnew Detroit Lions
Richmond Williams Green Bay Packers
Lee Gissendaner Green Bay Packers
Chris Blanco Houston Texans
Regis Eller Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Terry Kansas City Chiefs
Dwyane Joseph Las Vegas Raiders
Champ Kelly Las Vegas Raiders
JoJo Wooden Los Angeles Chargers
Ray Farmer Los Angeles Rams
Reggie McKenzie Miami Dolphins
Demitrius Washington Minnesota Vikings
Steve Cargile New England Patriots
Khai Harley New Orleans Saints
Brandon Brown New York Giants
Chad Alexander New York Jets
Brian Shields New York Jets
Ameena Soliman Philadelphia Eagles
Charles Walls Philadelphia Eagles
Sheldon White Pittsburgh Steelers
Tariq Ahmad San Francisco 49ers
Josh Williams San Francisco 49ers
DJ Hord Seattle Seahawks
Jacqueline Davidson Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kevin Turks Tennessee Titans
Eric Stokes Washington Commanders

