Front Office & General Manager Accelerator to be held during December League Meeting in Dallas 

DALLAS -- Continuing the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of diverse candidates across all levels of the league, the NFL will host its Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program from Dec. 11-13 at the league meeting in Dallas, Texas.

This Accelerator is the fourth time the league has put on the event since it was launched in 2022 and follows the Coach Accelerator that was held May 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"The NFL is committed to improving diversity throughout the league, and a large part of that is providing leadership opportunities to diverse candidates," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The Accelerator Program provides our clubs and owners an opportunity to connect directly with some of the finest candidates in the league who they may not know. Our intent is that these efforts translate into more diversity in leadership roles across the league."

In a refresh to the selection process, clubs were asked to nominate individuals internal and external to their organizations, which were then vetted by an NFL selection committee.

Forty-two highly qualified candidates of diverse backgrounds, across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines were selected for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.

In addition to networking, candidates will participate in a range of personal and professional development programming, including practice interviews led by former general managers and leadership sessions from outside experts. For the first time, personal development workshops have been included to focus on candidates' overall wellness and mental preparedness when applying for roles.

To date, the program has successfully contributed to more diverse candidates being interviewed for open positions, which has translated to recent front office hires.