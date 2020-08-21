Around the NFL

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • Tom Brady got the day off. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was in a hoodie Friday instead of a helmet, one of a few veterans with a scheduled day off. Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul and Rob Gronkowski also were sidelined for the day. Receiver John Franklin left Friday's practice on a cart with an apparent left leg injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, and coach Bruce Arians told reporters Franklin would undergo an MRI.
  • Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a calf injury suffered in practice this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Broncos received more optimistic news on Von Miller (elbow) and Melvin Gordon (ribs), who are both considered day to day.
  • At New England Patriots camp, Jarrett Stidham is dealing with a hip injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, Friday, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. Receiver N'Keal Harry missed his third straight day of work, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore sat out his second straight.
  • Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) and safety Shawn Williams (calf) are among the players who will not participate in Friday's scrimmage.
  • Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram returned to practice Thursday, and now we know why. Ingram signed an adjusted contract prior to his return that guarantees his 2020 salary, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not practicing Friday due to personal reasons, coach Brian Flores told reporters.
  • The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback B.W. Webb to a one-year contract.
  • Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, who missed practice Thursday, returned on Friday and for the first time, he, Larry Fitzgerald and Deandre Hopkins are in pads on the practice field, per team reporter Kyle Odegard.
  • Carson Wentz's top target is dealing with an injury. Garafolo reported that Zach Ertz is on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report with an upper-body injury. Ertz is listed as day-to-day. Deontay Burnett (illness), Rasul Douglas (illness), Shareef Miller (illness), Jalen Reagor (illness) and Marcus Epps (lower body; day-to-day) are also on the injury list.
  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed confidence in Tyreek Hill's health after the WR suffered a minor hamstring injury this week. "It's not a big tear or anything like that," Reid told reporters, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. The coach said he expects Hill to return to practice in a few days.
  • Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (quad) and linebacker Josh Woods (groin) were sidelined at Friday's practice. Chicago placed tight end Darion Clark (shoulder) on injured reserve.
  • Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday that cornerback Josh Norman injured his hamstring on Thursday and the severity is unknown at this point. He added defensive tackle Ed Oliver would return to practice, but with limitations.
  • The Cleveland Browns worked out four kickers today -- Nick Folk, Matt McCrane, Kai Forbath and Cody Parkey -- but no immediate signing is expected, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

