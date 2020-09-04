Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- The battle to fill Greg Zuerlein's shoes has produced a winner, and he hails from a place his head coach might consider to be home. Sam Sloman is expected to take over the kicking job in Los Angeles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. A seventh-round pick out of Miami (Ohio) -- coach Sean McVay's alma mater -- Sloman out-kicked former CFL all-star Lirim Hajrullahu and Alliance of American Football and XFL product Austin MacGinnis. They both were waived, Pelissero reported. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Sloman made 49 of 62 field goal attempts (79 percent) and 97.4 percent of his extra point attempts while booting for the Oxford, Ohio-based Redhawks. Sloman was the third and final kicker selected in April's draft.
- Pittsburgh Steelers right guard David DeCastro missed practice again, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. In nine years, he's missed just two games. He's barely practiced this camp with a lower body issue, but Tomlin sounded hopeful he'd have him back next week, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported. Pittsburgh plays on Monday Night Football so they have a bonus day.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran safety Damarious Randall, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
- The Washington Football Team announced they released veteran running back Adrian Peterson.
- The Cleveland Browns have signed tackle Brady Aiello.