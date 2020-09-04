Raiders cutting safety Damarious Randall

Damarious Randall won't suit up with the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2020 season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Raiders are releasing the veteran safety, per sources informed of the decision.

Vegas owes Randall $1.5 million in guaranteed salary, but a portion of that would be offset if he signs elsewhere.

Randall spent the past two seasons in Cleveland after a 2018 trade from the Green Bay Packers. The safety fell out of favor last season with the Browns, playing 11 games with Cleveland and earning 61 tackles with six passes defended and zero INTs.

After spending training camp with the Raiders, it was reportedly clear Randall wasn't a fit. The 27-year-old re-joins a safety market that has been underwhelming. Both Randall and former Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix were cut before they played a down of football for their new team.