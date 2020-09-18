Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Published: Sep 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM
The Buffalo Bills will be without two key defensive pieces Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday on WGR 550 in Buffalo that both linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) will be out for Week 2. The team would then announce the news on Friday morning.

The absence will leave a big hole in the middle of a stout Bills D. In Week 1, Milano compiled four tackles and an INT while Edmunds earned three tackles in the Bills' season-opening win over the Jets.

Here are the other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking Friday:

  • Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he's optimistic running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) and defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) will play in Sunday's home-opener against the Rams after both players practiced in full on Thursday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Sanders is expected to play after missing Week 1. Regarding the Eagles' offensive line, Pederson revealed Friday that Nate Herbig will start at right guard against the Rams. The undrafted rookie made his debut at that spot in light of Lane Johnson's absence due to injury.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still going through the league's concussion protocol and is still considered doubtful for Sunday's game, says coach Bruce Arians.
  • Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) will be 'very limited' for Friday's practice. Golladay is in danger of missing the first two games of the 2020 season.
  • Dallas Cowbpys left tackle Tyron Smith is dealing with a neck injury, coach Mike McCarthy says. Smith hasn't practiced all week and a decision will be made on his availability on Saturday, but McCarthy added that Smith wants to play.
  • Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn revealed Friday that wide receiver Julio Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury the past couple weeks. "My concern level is low," says Quinn in regards to it impacting Jones' play. Jones has been limited in practice all week.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will be out on Sunday vs. the 49ers, says head coach Adam Gase. Crowder was the Jets' top pass catcher in Week 1 and the news was lamented by Gase, saying he's "probably our best player on offense the last two years."
  • Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in Thursday night's loss to the Browns, Rapoport reports. Coach Zac Taylor confirmed the news on Friday.
  • The Arizona Cardinals have signed kicker Mike Nugent to their practice squad, the team announced. The 15-year veteran had a short stint with the Patriots in 2019.

