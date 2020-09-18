Around the NFL

Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee) ruled out vs. Jags 

Published: Sep 18, 2020 at 02:09 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans will be without receiver A.J. Brown Sunday versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday that the wideout would miss Week 2 as he deals with a knee injury.

Brown was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice before sitting out Thursday and being ruled out Friday.

It's unclear when Brown suffered the knee injury, but the issue could explain his quiet performance in Monday night's opener in which he caught just five passes for 39 yards.

Coming off a rookie campaign where he was a big-play monster who gobbled up 1,051 yards on 52 catches (20.2 yards per catch), Brown was expected to have a massive Year 2. It's gotten off to a rocky start thus far.

It's unclear how many weeks the knee injury might keep Brown sidelined. As long as he doesn't go on IR, we can assume he's on a week-to-week basis and wouldn't miss the minimum three weeks.

Sans Brown, the Titans will lean on former first-rounder Corey Davis, as Ryan Tannehill did in Week 1. Slot receiver Adam Humphries and tight end Jonnu Smith should see their targets increase against a Jags defense that gave up 357 passing yards in a win over Indianapolis last week.

