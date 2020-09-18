Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah suffered season-ending torn Achilles in loss to Browns

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah's season is over after just two weeks.

The starting TE suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns, coach Zac Taylor confirmed Friday.

The news was expected to anyone who saw Uzomah's injury Thursday night before he was carted off the field midway through the fourth quarter.

The injury is a blow to a Bengals offense that saw Uzomah play a key role in the first two games with Joe Burrow. In two tilts, he caught eight of 11 targets for 87 yards and a TD.