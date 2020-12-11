Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Julio Jones will miss another game.
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Jones would not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury.
Morris added the team will determine at another time whether to shut down the star receiver for the balance of the season.
Jones played 94 percent of the snaps against the Saints in Week 13, a season-high, but missed the teams' previous game and hasn't practiced this week due to the hamstring issue. The Pro Bowler will miss his fourth game this season due to injury.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday:
- Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said rookie running back D'Andre Swift, who's missed the past three games in part because of an illness while also spending time in the concussion protocol, is trending in the right direction toward playing Sunday against the Packers.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said offensive tackle Jason Peters will undergo toe surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
- New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, guard Greg Van Roten, linebacker Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Denzel Mims have been ruled out for Sunday versus the Seahawks, per coach Adam Gase. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) is questionable, and running back Frank Gore remains in the concussion protocol.
- Houston Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said running back David Johnson, who didn't practice Thursday because of a personal issue, might not travel to Chicago for Sunday's game against the Bears.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated center Maurkice Pouncey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Carolina Panthers activated linebacker Shaq Thompson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Derrick Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Mike Evans had a hamstring scare earlier in the week but he practiced Friday and will be good to go Sunday against the Vikings. Cornerback Jamel Dean (groin) will be a game-time decision.