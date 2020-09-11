Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Good news for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is slated for surgery on his broken hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. But based on the position he plays, it wouldn't be unprecedented if he puts a cast on it and plays, Rapoport added.

Ward suffered the injury during the team's win over the Houston Texans Thursday night. The Chiefs are already down one cornerback with Bashaud Breeland suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Ward has an extra three days to get ready before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

