Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 12:17 PM
Good news for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is slated for surgery on his broken hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. But based on the position he plays, it wouldn't be unprecedented if he puts a cast on it and plays, Rapoport added.

Ward suffered the injury during the team's win over the Houston Texans Thursday night. The Chiefs are already down one cornerback with Bashaud Breeland suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Ward has an extra three days to get ready before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday:

  • Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller had surgery this morning and the team was told it went well. "He had surgery (Friday) morning and I was told it went well, and we'll see how it goes," coach Vic Fangio told reporters. "They haven't said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing." Fangio said wide receiver Cortland Sutton, who suffered an AC joint sprain in practice Thursday, is "day to day" and won't practice Friday but could be a limited participant Saturday.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims will not practice today. Coach Adam Gase said he had an issue with the other hamstring. "It's not looking good" for playing Sunday, Gase said.
  • It looks like Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is on track to make his debut. Coach Doug Pederson said they increased his workload this week to see how he'd respond. Pederson said they will watch him over the next 48 hours but they "expect some good things." Running back Miles Sanders (hamstring), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), and defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring) are all day-to-day, per Pederson.
  • Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said wideout Kenny Golladay will be "very limited" heading into practice today. He didn't practice Thursday after tweaking his hamstring on Wednesday. Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) will also be limited. Both players are "day-to-day".
  • Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) will not practice again.
  • Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (back) returned to the practice field today.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wideout Mike Evans did some individual drills today and the they will see if he's sore tomorrow. He will still probably be a game-time decision.
  • Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who recently returned to practice following a procedure on his knee, is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener. Cornerback M.J. Stewart (hamstring) is also questionable, while fellow CBs Greedy Williams (shoulder) and Kevin Johnson (liver) are out.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) and cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles) and Xavien Howard (knee) are good to go for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful.
  • Carolina Panthers guard Dennis Daley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Raiders.
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) and safety Shawn Williams (calf) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. Cornerback LeShaun Sims is doubtful.

