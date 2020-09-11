Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Saints

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The status of Mike Evans for Sunday's star-studded Buccaneers-Saints bout could come down to the wire.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Evans is likely a game-time decision for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff due to a hamstring injury.

"He did some individual stuff today. We'll see if he's sore tomorrow," Arians said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "It'll probably be a game-time decision." 

Arians noted he believes the hamstring injury isn't on the same leg with which the WR dealt with a hammy late last year. The coach added it was more of a freak injury rather than overuse.

Evans missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the hamstring injury. Friday brought progress but leaves doubt whether he'll play in the divisional bout Sunday.

If Evans can't go, Chris Godwin would handle a bigger workload as Tom Brady's go-to target. It would also mean more opportunities for Scotty Miller -- reportedly a Brady favorite during training camp -- and the tight end trio of Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Bucs still have firepower even without Evans, but it would be a big blow to watch the star WR stand on the sideline to open the 2020 campaign.

