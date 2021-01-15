Friday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield is closer to getting healthy ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints.
Coach Bruce Arians said running back Ronald Jones was better today but will be a game-time decision. Leonard Fournette will start the game.
Jones returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity. He sat out their wild-card game against Washington as he deals with a calf and finger injury.
The Bucs placed guard Alex Cappa on injured reserve and re-signed eighth-year veteran guardEarl Watford .
Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring Friday:
- The Los Angeles Rams elevated defensive back Donte' Deayon and quarterback Bryce Perkins from the practice squad. Long snapper Colin Holba was signed to the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns activated guard Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.