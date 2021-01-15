Browns activate guard Joel Bitonio from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns are welcoming back a key member of their team at just the right time.

Cleveland officially activated guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. Safety ﻿Tedric Thompson﻿ was waived in a corresponding roster move.

The longest-tenured member of the Browns, Bitonio missed the team's first playoff game since 2002 due to a positive COVID-19 test, which forced him to quarantine in his family's basement and prompted him to write a heartfelt letter to his teammates and Browns fans ahead of Cleveland's wild-card game against Pittsburgh. The Browns pulled off the upset while playing ﻿Michael Dunn﻿, and for a brief stretch, practice squad promotion ﻿Blake Hance﻿, in Bitonio's place.

Bitonio was named a second-team All-Pro at the conclusion of the 2020 season, joining teammate and fellow guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ on the second team, and sharing the honor of All-Pro with Browns tackle ﻿Jack Conklin﻿, who landed on the first team.