Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Published: May 07, 2021 at 11:49 AM
Kevin Patra

Former first-round pick ﻿Josh Doctson﻿ was released by the New York Jets on Friday.

The wide receiver, who opted out of the 2020 season, didn't see a snap of football with Gang Green. Doctson was among six players the Jets cut Friday, along with cornerback ﻿Kyron Brown﻿, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman ﻿Leo Koloamatangi﻿, kicker ﻿Chase McLaughlin﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Jaleel Scott﻿.

The No. 22 overall pick in 2016 by the Washington Football Team, Doctson continues to bounce around the NFL. He spent three seasons in Washington, compiling 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 81 catches. He signed in Minnesota in 2019, but after returning from injured reserve, he played just seven snaps in one game without a target before being released. The Jets signed the wideout last February.

Along with making cuts, New York announced it signed four draft picks and signed 12 undrafted free agents. The Jets came to terms with 2021 draft selections ﻿Jamien Sherwood﻿ (linebacker; fifth round), ﻿Jason Pinnock﻿ (cornerback; fifth round), ﻿Jonathan Marshall﻿ (defensive tackle; sixth round) and Brandin Echols (cornerback; sixth round).

In other Jets news, star defensive lineman ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿ underwent successful surgery Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair a broken bone in his foot, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Williams' surgery went well and added the team is expecting him to be back by training camp.

Word surfaced earlier this week that Williams broke his foot working out. The average recovery period is 10-12 weeks, but, as aforementioned, the Jets expect the DT to be ready for camp.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday:

Tune in to the 2021 NFL Schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

