Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Former first-round pick ﻿Josh Doctson﻿ was released by the New York Jets on Friday.

The wide receiver, who opted out of the 2020 season, didn't see a snap of football with Gang Green. Doctson was among six players the Jets cut Friday, along with cornerback ﻿Kyron Brown﻿, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman ﻿Leo Koloamatangi﻿, kicker ﻿Chase McLaughlin﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Jaleel Scott﻿.

The No. 22 overall pick in 2016 by the Washington Football Team, Doctson continues to bounce around the NFL. He spent three seasons in Washington, compiling 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 81 catches. He signed in Minnesota in 2019, but after returning from injured reserve, he played just seven snaps in one game without a target before being released. The Jets signed the wideout last February.