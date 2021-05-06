Around the NFL

Former Patriots DB Jason McCourty signing with Dolphins

Published: May 06, 2021 at 06:16 PM
Grant Gordon

﻿Jason McCourty﻿ s reuniting with a familiar face in a new place.

The veteran defensive back is signing with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal.

McCourty played for Brian Flores in his first season (and Flores' last) in New England in 2018, joining a defense directed by Flores one year before he'd leave to take the head coaching job in Miami.

After playing three seasons alongside his brother, Devin, Jason McCourty follows Flores to Miami, staying in the AFC East and joining a team that could use a veteran voice as it learns how to finish a playoff push.

Miami informed safety ﻿Bobby McCain﻿ he'd be released earlier Thursday, shedding salary cap in the process while also saying goodbye to a team captain. McCourty has a history of success and brings instant credibility with him to Miami, but it will be interesting to see where he lines up in Miami's defense.

Multiple teams in McCourty's past have at least considered moving McCourty to safety in the last four years, beginning with his time in Cleveland and continuing in New England, where he was viewed as a potential emergency replacement at the position despite spending his entire career as a corner. Signing McCourty on the same day the Dolphins determined they were moving on from McCain leads one to believe McCourty might at least be considered at the position.

Miami is strong at corner, starting the NFL's leader in interceptions in 2020, ﻿Xavien Howard﻿, on one side and ﻿Byron Jones﻿ on the other. The Dolphins also have ﻿Noah Igbinoghene﻿ at the position, as well as ﻿Justin Coleman﻿ to play nickelback. With all of this considered, we'll have to wait to see how Flores sees McCourty fitting into his scrappy defense.

Miami hosted free-agent safety ﻿Malik Hooker﻿ for a visit earlier in the week, and after releasing McCain and signing McCourty, it's clear they're exploring all options at safety and in the defensive secondary. This might not end up being the last move the Dolphins make on the back end.

