Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 07:43 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer.

A day after clearing waivers following his release from the Browns, free-agent receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ intends to take some time before deciding on his next team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones reported Wednesday. Jones added that OBJ's high-profile decision should be "a few days away."

After re-iterating that the decision "could take a while," Rapoport noted during an appearance on NFL Now that the clubs that either "have offers out to Odell Beckham or significant interest" include the Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints.

One notable team omitted from the report were the Buccaneers, which should come as no surprise following Bruce Arians' Wednesday morning remarks. Despite the recent health troubles surrounding Tampa's receiving corps, Arians dismissed the notion of adding OBJ, joking that they'd have "too many letters" with A.B. (Antonio Brown) already in the mix.

Having the freedom to decide his next NFL home is an opportunity Beckham is experiencing for the first time in his career so it's understandable why he is taking his time. And as the 29-year-old wideout continues to evaluate, the suitors who are in the running for his services will undoubtedly remain vigilant and patient, much like the rest of the sports world.

