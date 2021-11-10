Around the NFL

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Nov 10, 2021
Kevin Patra

Consider the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes.

Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.

"No. We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters," the coach known as BA said, via Rick Stroud of the TB Times.

Beckham has been tangentially linked to Tampa based mostly on Tom Brady's presence and the Bucs' all-in mentality. There could have been a need with Brown still out due to an ankle injury and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ not practicing due to a foot injury. But with Mike Evans, Godwin, Brown, Tyler Johnson and rookie ﻿Jaelon Darden﻿ on the roster and having just signed ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ to the practice squad, the Bucs will plow forward sans OBJ.

Beckham was cut earlier in the week and cleared waivers Tuesday, becoming a free agent.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
news

Jets QB Mike White will start vs. Bills with Joe Flacco as backup QB

Mike White is back in action. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters White will start Sunday against the Bills, while recently acquired veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will be his backup.
news

Bills OC Brian Daboll shoulders blame for offensive issues: 'It starts with me'

Bills QB Josh Allen already took blame for the team's bad 9-6 loss in Jacksonville. Now, OC Brian Daboll is also bearing some of the brunt for the offense's inability to move the ball consistently.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner defends DC DeMeco Ryans amid struggles: 'We know that it's on us (players)'

San Francisco's latest defensive letdown has brought the heat on first-time coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Star linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿, however, is defending the DC.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Among the other players to win Player of the Week honors for Week 9 of the 2021 season are Jaguars DE Josh Allen, Giants safety Xavier McKinney, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu.
news

Buccaneers sign veteran TE Darren Fells to practice squad

The Buccaneers are signing veteran TE Darren Fells to their practice squad with the hopes elevating him to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game in Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Jerry Jones laments 'internally overconfident' Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words when describing the team's shocking 30-16 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. 
